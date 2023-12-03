Larne man stole wallet which had been left behind at McDonald's restaurant
A man admitted stealing a wallet containing £75 which had been accidentally left behind at a McDonald's restaurant on August 30 this year.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard the wallet owner realised he had left it behind and when he contacted the restaurant, CCTV showed Emmerson Craig Meeke (39), of Glynn Road in Larne, lift the wallet, put it in his pocket, and leave without making any attempt to hand it in or to find the owner.
The court heard that police found the wallet and cash at a property.
The defendant was fined £100.