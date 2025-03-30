Larne: Man to appear in court after PSNI seize suspected cannabis worth £425,000
The charges are in relation to the seizure of suspected drugs by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, who stopped a man in a HGV travelling from the area of Larne Harbour on Saturday, March 29.
The man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, March 31.
Speaking after the seizure on Saturday, Detective Inspector Conlan said: “Shortly after 1.40am, officers stopped a man in a HGV travelling from the area of Larne Harbour. A search of the vehicle was conducted under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £425,000 was seized.
"Our officers will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs. As a result of this excellent police work, a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.
"Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/