Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 46-year-old man has been charged following the seizure of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £425,000.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charges are in relation to the seizure of suspected drugs by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, who stopped a man in a HGV travelling from the area of Larne Harbour on Saturday, March 29.

The man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, March 31.

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch have seized suspected Class B Controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £425,000 on Saturday, March 29. Picture: PSNI

Speaking after the seizure on Saturday, Detective Inspector Conlan said: “Shortly after 1.40am, officers stopped a man in a HGV travelling from the area of Larne Harbour. A search of the vehicle was conducted under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £425,000 was seized.

"Our officers will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs. As a result of this excellent police work, a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.

"Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/