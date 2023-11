A Larne man who was disorderly in the Bryan Street area of the town has been fined £200.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Thomas Johnston (31), of Bryan Street, committed the offence around 8.30pm on August 13 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told the defendant had been shouting and swearing and when he continued after being warned by police he was arrested.