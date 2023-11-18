Larne man who committed benefit fraud is ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service

A benefit fraudster claimed he did it to pay off a "debt" to a friend, a court has heard.

Brendan Andrew McAllister (40), of Blackthorn Green, Larne, admitted four charges of failing to declare a change of circumstances 'with a view to obtaining' Jobseekers Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance and Housing Benefit.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant had failed to make declarations whilst working.

The prosecutor said the defendant said he "owed money to a friend for a debt".

The court heard the case involved sums of £2,725 in Jobseekers; £1,856 in Housing Benefit and £73 in ESA in 2016/17.

A defence barrister said the defendant made a "foolhardy decision" to continue to receive benefits at periods when he was in work.

The lawyer said his client had "developed a gambling situation, a debt had arisen, that debt had to be repaid. He used the additional benefits that he received as well as his living wage to pay off that debt".

The barrister said McAllister "now has no gambling problem".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "It is always a serious matter to claim benefits and at the same time work. These benefits are designed to assist those who aren't able to work for whatever reason".