Larne man who denied crashing BMW into a wall is convicted of motoring offences
Trevor Alexander Magee (35), of Hillmount Gardens in Larne, contested the case at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
He was convicted of charges of driving without due care and attention on July 9, 2020, in the Ballygalley area; absence of insurance and licence, failing to display L plates and being an unaccompanied L driver.
The court heard police were called and found an unoccupied BMW car damaged with the front airbags deployed. Blood on the airbag was linked to the defendant.
The defendant denied driving and said he had sold the vehicle on and had not updated ownership documentation with the authorities. He told the court his blood was in vehicle after he cut himself whilst carrying out work on the car.
Convicting the defendant, who had a previous record, of the charges, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the case "boils down to credibility".
The judge said there was a "very strong circumstantial case" against the defendant as he was last registered owner of the vehicle and his blood was on the airbag.
He said the defendant's account did not "bear up to any degree of scrutiny" and the answers were "vague".
Judge Broderick said the explanation for the airbag was "incredible - the idea that it came out when he was taking off the steering wheel and that he put a hole back into it to get it back into the steering wheel and taped it up".