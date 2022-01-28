Larne man who qualified as maths teacher due to be sentenced for sexual assault

Robert McBride (47), with an address at Latharna Houses, Larne, was recently convicted in his absence at court of sexually assaulting a female on July 10 last year.

The charge had been contested.

The defendant, according to the charge sheet, ‘intentionally touched a person, the circumstances being that the touching was sexual, that the person did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that the person so consented’.

Full details of the original incident were not outlined at the January 25 sitting of Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A defence barrister said there was a “lengthy history of arrest warrants” in the case.

The lawyer told the court: “He is a very unusual individual who leads a very nomadic lifestyle in the Larne area”.

He said the defendant had been arrested on January 24 and brought to court where bail had been refused due to the number of bench warrants which have been issued.

The lawyer said the defendant was in ‘isolation’ at prison - where anyone remanded into custody goes for two weeks because of the Covid pandemic.

The defence barrister said issues had been raised as to whether the defendant was “schizophrenic”.

The lawyer added: “He originally qualified as a maths teacher in England. Moved back to Northern Ireland and for the last twenty years he has been leading a very bizarre, nomadic, lifestyle in the Larne area.”

The barrister said there were “obviously clear mental health issues”.

The lawyer said McBride had “refused to attend court” and had refused to engage with a defence solicitor.

“He is a very, very, complex individual,” the barrister added.