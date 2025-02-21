A man who stole £6,550 in cash from an in-store ATM dispensing machine in a 'breach of trust' has been ordered to do 150 hours of Community Service.

Daniel Sluman (25), of Regents Park in Larne, stole the money between April 3 and April 19 last year "in a shop owned by Henderson Retail".

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court, 35 transactions had been made "using the defendant's ID" and receipts and CCTV showed the defendant was responsible for the theft.

An internal investigation was carried out by the company and he made full admissions and also made admissions to police.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The prosecutor said the money has now been paid back in full to Henderson Retail. The defendant had no previous convictions.

A defence solicitor said the theft had been "totally out of character" and happened at a time when the defendant was addicted to drugs but he is now off drugs.

The defendant now has a part-time job, the court heard.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant that it was a "serious matter" because it was a "breach of trust".

He said he could take into account the clear record, guilty plea, expressions of remorse and the fact that all the money has been paid back.

The judge said that such offences frequently lead to jail but "rather than send you to prison" he handed down 150 hours of Community Service.