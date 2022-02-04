Larne man who supplied cannabis to ‘friends’ had been attack victim, court told

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The court has ordered James Mundell (25), of West Link in the town, to do 120 hours of Community Service for possessing cannabis with intent to supply on April 8 last year.

A prosecutor said around 3.30pm the PSNI were driving in The Roddens area of the town when they saw the defendant “acting evasively” and “watching police”.

When officers approached they could smell cannabis and when they searched him they found cannabis.

When shown texts, the defendant told police cannabis would be “provided to friends” and he would charge “£70 for the amount he would provide”.

A defence barrister said Mundell had a “very positive” Probation report in relation to a previous matter.

The lawyer said the defendant’s drug use had at one time been “somewhat excessive” but he has “made significant progress” with Probation and there had been a referral to address substance misuse.

The court was told that in 2020 Mundell “suffered quite a significant, and I would say barbaric, punishment beating from local paramilitary influences in which they fractured four of his limbs”.