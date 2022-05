John Russell (50), of Hillmount Gardens, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, in relation to ‘common assault’; driving with excess alcohol and absence of insurance.

The charges related to the Seacourt area of Larne on June 28 last year.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 55 - the legal limit is 35.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC