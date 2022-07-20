Loading...

Larne motorcyclist was detected travelling at 92mph in a 40mph zone

A Larne motorcyclist caught doing 92mph in a 40mph zone has been banned from driving for two weeks and fined £250.

By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 9:57 am
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 9:57 am

Warren Shields (33), of Logan’s Loanen, was detected on the A8 on the afternoon of March 18 this year.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the incident had “shaken” the defendant and he had sold the motorbike.

She said the level of speed was “out of character” and was a “momentary lapse of judgment”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant he had been doing over double the speed limit and if he had hit somebody at that speed they could have been killed.