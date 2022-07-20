Larne motorcyclist was detected travelling at 92mph in a 40mph zone

Warren Shields (33), of Logan’s Loanen, was detected on the A8 on the afternoon of March 18 this year.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the incident had “shaken” the defendant and he had sold the motorbike.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said the level of speed was “out of character” and was a “momentary lapse of judgment”.