Larne motorist banned from driving for a year
A man with a Larne address was caught drink driving when police saw him getting into a vehicle after walking unsteadily from a ‘pizza shop'.
Stephen Aicken (58), of Ash Grove, came to police attention on September 9 this year, Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard.
When arrested and taken to custody, the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 75 - the legal limit is 35.
The court heard he had a previously clear record.
Aicken was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.