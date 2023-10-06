Register
Larne motorist banned from driving for a year

A man with a Larne address was caught drink driving when police saw him getting into a vehicle after walking unsteadily from a ‘pizza shop'.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:11 BST
Stephen Aicken (58), of Ash Grove, came to police attention on September 9 this year, Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard.

When arrested and taken to custody, the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 75 - the legal limit is 35.

The court heard he had a previously clear record.

Aicken was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.