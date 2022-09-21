Larne motorist ‘buried head in the sand’, court is told
Larne woman Georgina McAuley (40), of Blackthorn Rise, has been banned from driving for three months and fined £225.
She was detected using a vehicle without insurance and MOT and there was also an absence of a licence on July 23 last year.
Defence solicitor Liam McKendry said the defendant had “buried their head in the sand”.
He said the driving licence had expired and his client had not realised a direct debit for the insurance had failed.