Larne motorist caught doing 104mph in a 70mph zone
A Larne motorist was caught doing 104mph in a 70mph speed limit on the A8 near the town.
John Steele (51), of Parkmount Gardens, committed the speeding offence at 4.30pm on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday of last week (October 6) that references were handed in regarding the self-employed labourer.
The defendant has been banned from driving for a week and was also fined £150.
