Larne motorist collided with jogger after being 'blinded' by early morning sun, court hears

A court heard a Larne motorist who collided with jogger who suffered serious injuries had been 'blinded' by the early morning sun as he rounded a bend.

Geoff LIlley (61), of Killyglen Road, had contested a charge of causing 'grievous bodily injury' by driving without due care and attention at Killyglen Road on April 13, 2021.

Giving his judgement in the case at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (January 19), District Judge Nigel Broderick, said a woman was out for an "early morning " jog and was "running against the traffic" around 6.35am on the Killyglen Road going towards Ballymullock Road.

The judge said she was "running in accordance with the Highway Code in so far as she was running against the traffic".

Ballymena courthouse.

He said it was a bright sunny morning and the defendant had travelled around 750 metres after leaving his home as he approached a "tight, left hand, bend".

The judge said the defendant made the case that as he was going round the bend "he was blinded, momentarily, by the sunrise and seconds later he then had a collision. His vehicle had come into contact with the victim who was out running on the road."

The court heard the defendant remained at the scene and police and ambulance attended and the woman was taken to hospital.

The judge said the woman "sustained quite serious injuries".

He said the defendant gave evidence that he was "blinded by the sun" and didn't have an opportunity to either stop and / or slow down because, on his account, "within a second or two," he collided with the victim.

The judge said an engineer's report said there was "no evidence of speed" and the report said "sunlight" could well have been a factor based on anyone driving along that road at the particular time.

Judge Broderick added: "Unfortunately the victim was unable to give any account to the court" because she had "suffered memory loss".

The judge said no "police sketch" had been made at the scene and the court did not have the benefit of any assessment from the PSNI in relation to the "point of impact".

Judge Broderick said it was suggested by a prosecutor that the fact there was a collision meant the defendant was guilty of careless driving.

The judge added: "I don't think I can agree with that submission in so far as careless driving is not in itself an offence of 'strict liability'. The court must examine all the circumstances when determining whether or not the driver's driving fell below what would be expected of a fair and competent driver".

The judge said he found a "useful passage" in 'Wilkinson's Road Traffic Offences' which read: 'Where a driver finds himself unexpectedly blinded by headlights or the sun, or for any reason he cannot see properly or control the car, then, unless the loss of vision or control immediately ceases, he should stop at once. If, during the literal second or two, while he has not proper vision or control, an accident occurs, which is due entirely to that loss of vision or control, it is submitted that he not guilty of careless driving'.

Reflecting on the circumstances of the case before the court, Judge Broderick said the prosecution were not able to adduce any evidence from the victim, due to memory loss, as to what movements the car made before the collision.

The judge said there were no other witnesses or no passengers in the defendant's vehicle; no police sketch and there was no agreed point of impact.

He said at the scene, in police interview and during the court contest the defendant said he was "blinded by the sunlight and that within a second or two the collision occurred and that would account why he wasn't able to stop and / or slow down".

The judge added that the defendant indicated his estimated speed was "approximately 20 or 25mph" and the reason he was going so slowly on the road, which had a 60mph limit, was that he was approaching a tight bend and he was very familiar with the road and that was why he was driving, on his account, "carefully and relatively slowly".

The judge said he could not be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that in all the circumstances that the defendant's driving fell below what was expected of a competent driver.