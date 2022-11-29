A Larne man was caught doing 107mph in a BMW.

Robert Morrison (27), with an address listed as Porter Green Way but now said to be at Walnut Road in the town, admitted exceeding a 70mph speed limit on May 19, 2020, at Belfast Road, Larne.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told on Thursday of last week (November 24) that the defendant is a barber who works in Antrim town.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said that normally he would disqualify drivers for such speeds but because it had been "hanging over" the defendant and there had been an "excessive delay" of two and a half years to come to court he was handing down six penalty points and a £300 fine.

