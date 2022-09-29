At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, Jack McBratney (24), of Doric Drive, was banned from driving for three months and fined £300.

The offences were detected after he had collided with a parked vehicle at Gloucester Avenue, Larne, on October 14 last year.

Defence solicitor Andy Kinney said the defendant's insurance had expired and he had been bringing the car to try and sell it.