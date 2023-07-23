A Larne man was seen "staggering" off after crashing a vehicle into a parked car in the town, Ballymena Magistrates Court has heard.

After a description was given to police, Stephen Paul Lynch was stopped a short time later.

The 41-year-old, of Shanlea Drive, admitted charges of driving whilst unfit and failing to report a collision which happened at Linn Road on June 14 this year.

A prosecutor said a resident said a male was seen "staggering" away after crashing a vehicle into her car. A description was given and police spoke with the defendant a short distance away.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Pacemaker

He was unsteady on his feet and appeared to be intoxicated. He had a key for the vehicle in his shorts. He told police he had a "few beers" and had gone to get a coffee from a "24-hour garage".

The defendant declined to give an evidential breath sample at a police station.

A defence barrister said the defendant had been out that day and had taken drink but after going home and falling asleep he felt he was ok to drive when he woke up.

After crashing he had left to get help to remove the vehicle "and it is not as if he was actually leaving the scene," the lawyer said. The barrister said it was a "one-off aberration".