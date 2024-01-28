Larne motorist was almost four times the drink drive limit
A court has heard how a motorist was found to be almost four times the drink drive limit.
Diane Hagans (46), of Dromaine Drive in Larne, came to police attention on December 10 last year.
Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard the defendant, who had a previously clear record, had an alcohol in breath reading of 137 - the legal limit is 35.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the "very high reading" meant he was handing down an interim driving ban and adjourning the case to February 15 for a pre-sentence report.