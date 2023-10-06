A Larne motorist was told he was fortunate not to be jailed after he was caught driving whilst disqualified for a seventh time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest offence by Andrew Robert Morrow (31), of Rugby Terrace, was detected on April 28 this year and involved a Mercedes vehicle for which he was not insured.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard he had previously been banned from driving for five years in 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle was seized following the April 28 incident this year.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

A defence lawyer said the defendant works unsocial hours and had been taking a risk to drive to work as he had no means of public transport.

The lawyer said the defendant had previously spent time in jail in connection with his offending.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was the defendant's seventh conviction for driving whilst banned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told him: "You have really placed your liberty very much in jeopardy".

However, the judge said that, not without some hesitation, he would not jail Morrow but he was putting him on Probation for a year to see if that could prevent him from re-offending.