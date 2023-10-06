Register
A Larne motorist was told he was fortunate not to be jailed after he was caught driving whilst disqualified for a seventh time.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 17:13 BST
The latest offence by Andrew Robert Morrow (31), of Rugby Terrace, was detected on April 28 this year and involved a Mercedes vehicle for which he was not insured.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard he had previously been banned from driving for five years in 2019.

The vehicle was seized following the April 28 incident this year.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National WorldBallymena courthouse. Picture: National World
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

A defence lawyer said the defendant works unsocial hours and had been taking a risk to drive to work as he had no means of public transport.

The lawyer said the defendant had previously spent time in jail in connection with his offending.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was the defendant's seventh conviction for driving whilst banned.

He told him: "You have really placed your liberty very much in jeopardy".

However, the judge said that, not without some hesitation, he would not jail Morrow but he was putting him on Probation for a year to see if that could prevent him from re-offending.

The defendant was also banned from driving for 18 months.