Larne motorist was caught driving whilst banned for seventh time
and live on Freeview channel 276
The latest offence by Andrew Robert Morrow (31), of Rugby Terrace, was detected on April 28 this year and involved a Mercedes vehicle for which he was not insured.
Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard he had previously been banned from driving for five years in 2019.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The vehicle was seized following the April 28 incident this year.
A defence lawyer said the defendant works unsocial hours and had been taking a risk to drive to work as he had no means of public transport.
The lawyer said the defendant had previously spent time in jail in connection with his offending.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was the defendant's seventh conviction for driving whilst banned.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He told him: "You have really placed your liberty very much in jeopardy".
However, the judge said that, not without some hesitation, he would not jail Morrow but he was putting him on Probation for a year to see if that could prevent him from re-offending.
The defendant was also banned from driving for 18 months.