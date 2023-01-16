Larne motorist was 'checking emails' whilst at the wheel
Police spotted a Larne motorist holding a mobile phone with "both hands while her forearms were balanced on the steering wheel" and a defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that his client had been "checking work email" whilst in "rolling, slow-moving, traffic" on her way to her place of employment.
By Court Reporter
6 hours ago
Gayle Wilson (41), of Walnut Green, admitted using a mobile phone whilst driving at Linn Road in Larne on October 18 last year and was banned from driving for a month and fined £400.
The court heard the defendant previously had six penalty points on her licence.