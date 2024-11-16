Larne motorist was found by PSNI to be over the limit in Carnlough at 1am, court hears
Chris Matthews (35), with an address listed as Curran Road in Larne, came to the attention of the PSNI in the Largy Road area at 1am on Saturday, October 19 this year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant admitted he had alcohol at a pub in Carnlough.
The defendant had a clear record.
A defence barrister said it was an "early guilty plea".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "high reading" and banned the defendant from driving for 14 months and fined him £300. The defendant will have to re-sit a driving test to get back on the roads.