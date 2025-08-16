A motorist claimed he had been reaching for a bottle of water when his vehicle veered across a road and hit a cyclist at Larne seafront.

Kieran James Long (52), a postman, of Wilmuir Crescent in Larne, admitted driving carelessly at Chaine Memorial Road on May 1 last year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told that at 7.20pm on the day in question the defendant was driving. He said as he reached for a bottle of water in the driver's side door he had taken his eyes off road "for a split second" before colliding with the cyclist.

An off-duty paramedic and ambulance attended. The cyclist needed a total of 32 stitches and staples to a knee injury.

A defence barrister said the defendant was "horrified" at what he had done as he had been driving since the age of 17 and had never been involved in an accident.

He had shown concern for the cyclist at the scene, the lawyer said. It had been a "momentary lapse of attention".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there "may be long term consequences in terms of the mobility of the victim's knee".

He added: "This should be a salutary reminder about the importance of keeping you attention on the road at all times."

The defendant was given a three months driving ban and was fined £500.

Bail in the sum of £500 was fixed for appeal of the sentence and the defendant is permitted to drive pending the case coming back to court.