Larne motorist who collected vehicle claims he was unaware he had been disqualified

A Larne man who had gone to collect a vehicle from Rathbeg Roundabout near Antrim town following an earlier incident, had been banned from driving at the time.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Nov 2023, 17:13 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 17:13 GMT
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Andrew Osborough (52), of Greenway, was also uninsured on November 8 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had been contacted to remove the vehicle.

A defence lawyer said there had been a "genuine misunderstanding" as the defendant was unaware he had been previously banned as he had changed address and had not received any notification.

District Judge Amanda Brady said the defendant was "racking up a fairly substantial driving record" and ordered him to do 80 hours of Community Service and banned him from driving for three months.