Larne pair accused of trademark offences

Two people from Larne have been accused of trademark offences.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 26th Nov 2023, 17:24 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 17:24 GMT
Stephen Gary Smith (42) and Catherine Peoples (42), both listed as being of the same address at Dromaine Drive, had the cases mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (November 23).

The court heard Mr Smith is a full-time care worker and Ms Peoples is a part-time care worker with the same employer.

They are both charged with trademark offences in relation to 2020.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: PacemakerBallymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
The details of the allegations have yet to be outlined to the court but the charge sheets make reference to 'Nike footwear, Mac cosmetics and Adidas sports clothing, Iconic London and Anastasia Beverly Hills'.

The cases were adjourned to December 7 to get the 'attitude' of the defendants to the charges.