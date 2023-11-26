Two people from Larne have been accused of trademark offences.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephen Gary Smith (42) and Catherine Peoples (42), both listed as being of the same address at Dromaine Drive, had the cases mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (November 23).

The court heard Mr Smith is a full-time care worker and Ms Peoples is a part-time care worker with the same employer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are both charged with trademark offences in relation to 2020.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The details of the allegations have yet to be outlined to the court but the charge sheets make reference to 'Nike footwear, Mac cosmetics and Adidas sports clothing, Iconic London and Anastasia Beverly Hills'.