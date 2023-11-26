Larne pair accused of trademark offences
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stephen Gary Smith (42) and Catherine Peoples (42), both listed as being of the same address at Dromaine Drive, had the cases mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (November 23).
The court heard Mr Smith is a full-time care worker and Ms Peoples is a part-time care worker with the same employer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They are both charged with trademark offences in relation to 2020.
The details of the allegations have yet to be outlined to the court but the charge sheets make reference to 'Nike footwear, Mac cosmetics and Adidas sports clothing, Iconic London and Anastasia Beverly Hills'.
The cases were adjourned to December 7 to get the 'attitude' of the defendants to the charges.