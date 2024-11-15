Larne pizza delivery driver caught speeding twice in seven minutes on the Harbour Highway
Reece Steele (25), of Linn Road, Larne, pleaded guilty to speeding offences.
The first occurred in a 40mph zone at Harbour Highway, Larne at 6.30pm on July 6 this year - he was doing 48mph.
Seven minutes later on the same road he was caught doing 55mph in a 40mph zone.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court they were camera detections.
The defendant already had six points on his licence.
A defence solicitor said the defendant was delivering pizza and he relies on his licence for his job.
District Judge Nigel Broderick gave the defendant six penalty points and upon reaching 12 points, he was banned from driving for six months and fined £200.
The judge said on a previous occasion when the defendant had reached 12 penalty points he had exercised discretion and instead of a six months ban on that occasion the ban had been two months.