Larne police appeal after alleged suspicious behaviour

Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of suspicious behaviour in the Old Glenarm Road area of Larne.

By Valerie Martin
15 minutes ago

The incident was reported to have happened on Wednesday (December 28).

PSNI Inspector Graham said: “We received a report that suspicious activity had taken place in the vicinity of a residential property on the Old Glenarm Road at around 8.30pm. This may have involved someone attempting to access the first floor of the property.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw anything out of the ordinary, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1589 of 28/12/22.”

Old Glenarm Road, Larne. Picture: Google

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/