Loading...

Larne police appeal as assault victim (16) sustains broken jaw

A teenager sustained a broken jaw and face wounds during an assault close to Larne town centre.

By Valerie Martin
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 3:45 pm

The incident happened more than two weeks ago, but police have just released details as they ask for help from the public with their investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “On April 4, a 16-year-old male was badly assaulted in the area of the Inver River bridge in Larne, sustaining a broken jaw and wounds to his face.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

“The male was able to make his way to Main Street and he believes he was helped by a member of the public who gave him a lift close to his home.

Bridge Street in Larne. Picture: Google

“If you remember seeing this male or have any information that may help, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1954 of 04/04/22, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Read More

Read More
Larne town centre public realm upgrade to include Point Street later this year