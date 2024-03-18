Larne police apprehend motorist who 'made off' from officers
Police in Larne have seized a vehicle which was driven off when spotted by officers in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Larne ‘C Section’ Local Policing Team observed the vehicle on the Old Glenarm Road at around 1.45am.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The vehicle made off from police, but was located within minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Unfortunately the driver had no licence, no insurance, no L plates and wasn't being supervised by a qualified driver.
"The car has been seized by police and the driver’s date in court is being arranged.”