Larne police apprehend motorist who 'made off' from officers

Police in Larne have seized a vehicle which was driven off when spotted by officers in the early hours of Sunday morning.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Mar 2024, 07:55 GMT
The Larne ‘C Section’ Local Policing Team observed the vehicle on the Old Glenarm Road at around 1.45am.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The vehicle made off from police, but was located within minutes.

"Unfortunately the driver had no licence, no insurance, no L plates and wasn't being supervised by a qualified driver.

"The car has been seized by police and the driver’s date in court is being arranged.”