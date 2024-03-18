Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Larne ‘C Section’ Local Policing Team observed the vehicle on the Old Glenarm Road at around 1.45am.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The vehicle made off from police, but was located within minutes.

"Unfortunately the driver had no licence, no insurance, no L plates and wasn't being supervised by a qualified driver.