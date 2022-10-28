Register
Larne police arrest drink driver

A drink driver, who blew a reading of 111 on a breathalyser “before lunchtime” has been apprehended by officers from Larne.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago

Detailing the incident on social media today (Friday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Failing a breath test is disgraceful, but particularly disgraceful when you fail it before lunchtime on a residential road and blow 111 when the legal limit is 35.

“Larne Local Policing Team have arrested the driver who will be going home with a charge sheet in their pocket to answer to the local Magistrate.”

The motorist was arrested by Larne PSNI officers.