Larne police arrest drink driver
A drink driver, who blew a reading of 111 on a breathalyser “before lunchtime” has been apprehended by officers from Larne.
Detailing the incident on social media today (Friday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Failing a breath test is disgraceful, but particularly disgraceful when you fail it before lunchtime on a residential road and blow 111 when the legal limit is 35.
“Larne Local Policing Team have arrested the driver who will be going home with a charge sheet in their pocket to answer to the local Magistrate.”