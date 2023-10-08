Larne police seek CCTV and dashcam footage after report of BMW being driven erratically
Police in Larne have appealed for anyone who may have captured video footage of a car being driven erratically in the town on Friday to come forward.
A PSNI spokesperson said police received a report on Friday (October 6) that a grey / silver BMW car was beingdriving e rratically on the Curran Road in Larne at approximately 4.15pm.
"When officers attended and conducted enquiries, one male was arrested on suspicion of committing a number of motoring offences,” the spokesperson confirmed.
Anyone who lives nearby is asked to please check any CCTV they may have to see if any offences can be seen.
Motorists in the area at the time are also asked to review their dashcam footage.
"Should you have any relevant footage please call 101 and let us know. The reference number is 1271 of 6th October,” the PSNI spokesperson added.