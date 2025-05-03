Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police on duty in the Larne area discovered suspected drugs after searching two separate vehicles on the same day.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were on their way back to Larne on Thursday after being in the Carnlough area when they stopped with a vehicle they noticed to be suspicious.

They searched the vehicle and its occupants, resulting in a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs being seized. The driver of the vehicle was also arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst unfit through drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then while leaving the Larne area, officers stopped with another vehicle and conducted a search. Suspected Class A drugs were located and the driver was arrested for a variety of offences including driving whilst unfit and using a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition.

Police seized suspected drugs after searching two separate vehicles in the Larne area. Picture: PSNI

"Op Roadsafe is an ongoing initiative in order to keep our roads and communities safe,” a police spokesperson said. “Officers across the district will continue to take proactive steps to ensure the safety of everyone in the community.

"If you have any information you would like to report to us please contact 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”