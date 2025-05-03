Larne: Police seize drugs after searches of two separate vehicles
Officers were on their way back to Larne on Thursday after being in the Carnlough area when they stopped with a vehicle they noticed to be suspicious.
They searched the vehicle and its occupants, resulting in a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs being seized. The driver of the vehicle was also arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst unfit through drugs.
Then while leaving the Larne area, officers stopped with another vehicle and conducted a search. Suspected Class A drugs were located and the driver was arrested for a variety of offences including driving whilst unfit and using a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition.
"Op Roadsafe is an ongoing initiative in order to keep our roads and communities safe,” a police spokesperson said. “Officers across the district will continue to take proactive steps to ensure the safety of everyone in the community.
"If you have any information you would like to report to us please contact 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”