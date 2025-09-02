Larne: police seize £6,000 worth of drugs and arrest three people
Police have made three arrests and recovered drugs valued at £6,000 in Larne.
In a statement on Tuesday evening (September 2), the PSNI said: “Police on proactive patrols in the vicinity of Pound Street, Larne, conducted a stop and search of a vehicle with three occupants.
"As a result of the search of the vehicle drugs were located and all three occupants were arrested.
"Further house searches were conducted with Class A, B and C drugs seized with an approximate value of £6,000.”