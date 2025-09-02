Police have made three arrests and recovered drugs valued at £6,000 in Larne.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on Tuesday evening (September 2), the PSNI said: “Police on proactive patrols in the vicinity of Pound Street, Larne, conducted a stop and search of a vehicle with three occupants.

"As a result of the search of the vehicle drugs were located and all three occupants were arrested.

"Further house searches were conducted with Class A, B and C drugs seized with an approximate value of £6,000.”