Published 2nd Sep 2025, 19:38 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 19:44 BST
Police have made three arrests and recovered drugs valued at £6,000 in Larne.

In a statement on Tuesday evening (September 2), the PSNI said: “Police on proactive patrols in the vicinity of Pound Street, Larne, conducted a stop and search of a vehicle with three occupants.

"As a result of the search of the vehicle drugs were located and all three occupants were arrested.

"Further house searches were conducted with Class A, B and C drugs seized with an approximate value of £6,000.”

