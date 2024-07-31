Larne Port: woman sentenced to 10-year Disqualification Order and 200 hours of community service following seizure of 10 puppies
Shannon Bennett, formerly of Meadowvale, Newtownhamilton, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on July 24, having previously been convicted of causing unnecessary suffering and failing to ensure the welfare of 10 puppies in her care.
The charges were brought against Bennett by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council (MEABC) under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.
Proceedings followed an investigation by the council’s Animal Welfare Officers, who were called to the port in April 2023 after concerns had been raised regarding the condition of puppies found within a van.
The officers attended the Port and found two crossbreed type puppies, two German Shepherd type puppies and six Labrador puppies contained within a crate that was deemed too small for them. The van used for transporting the puppies contained no food and had limited water. An independent vet assessed the puppies and found two crossbreed dogs had “haemorrhagic diarrhoea”.
All the puppies were found to be underweight and were seized by Animal Welfare Officers. Shortly after seizure, five of the puppies contracted parvovirus and died.
The council-appointed vet stated in their report: “In my opinion, all 10 pups suffered due to exposure to parvovirus with only five of the 10 surviving. This could have been prevented by ensuring all pups were of appropriate age to travel, vaccinated, in good body conditions and free from signs of disease prior to transport.”
The remaining five puppies recovered and were successfully rehomed.During questioning, council stated, Bennett gave contradicting stories as to where the pups originated from and how long they had been contained with the van or her care.
On July 24, District Judge Broderick imposed a 10-year Disqualification Order on owning or transporting animals, 200 hours of community service, and ordered costs of £160 to be paid.
A MEABC spokesperson said: “Council gives high priority to the welfare of domestic pets and horses and operates a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements. The council may also prosecute for offences such as in this case, which I hope serves as a warning to anyone who does not take appropriate care of animals.”