Larne: PSNI investigating online posts relating to disorder arrest 32-year-old man
He has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging or assisting offences and possession of a class B controlled drug.
The man, who was arrested in the Larne area, is currently in police custody.
Officers seized a number of items including electronic devices and a small quantity of a class B controlled drug, during a search of a house in Larne.
The arrest comes after the PSNI issued a warning to people to be mindful about what they post online.
Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “To those posting hate on social media, inciting disorder or being seen to commit disorder we are actively investigating what you have said and what you have been captured doing.”