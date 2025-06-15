Detectives investigating online posts relating to recent public disorder in Northern Ireland have arrested a 32-year-old man.

He has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging or assisting offences and possession of a class B controlled drug.

The man, who was arrested in the Larne area, is currently in police custody.

Officers seized a number of items including electronic devices and a small quantity of a class B controlled drug, during a search of a house in Larne.

The arrest comes after the PSNI issued a warning to people to be mindful about what they post online.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “To those posting hate on social media, inciting disorder or being seen to commit disorder we are actively investigating what you have said and what you have been captured doing.”