Larne: PSNI investigating online posts relating to disorder arrest 32-year-old man

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Jun 2025, 08:20 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2025, 08:27 BST
Detectives investigating online posts relating to recent public disorder in Northern Ireland have arrested a 32-year-old man.

He has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging or assisting offences and possession of a class B controlled drug.

The man, who was arrested in the Larne area, is currently in police custody.

Officers seized a number of items including electronic devices and a small quantity of a class B controlled drug, during a search of a house in Larne.

Detectives investigating online posts relating to recent public disorder have arrested a 32-year-old man in the Larne area. Picture: Pacemaker

The arrest comes after the PSNI issued a warning to people to be mindful about what they post online.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “To those posting hate on social media, inciting disorder or being seen to commit disorder we are actively investigating what you have said and what you have been captured doing.”

