Elizabeth Avenue. (Pic: Google).

Police officers in the Mid and East Antrim district have launched an investigation following the sudden deaths of two people at a property in Larne.

In a statement issued to the Larne Times about the Elizabeth Avenue incident, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of two people at a house in the Elizabeth Avenue area of Larne this afternoon, Thursday, January 23.

"There are no further details at this time.”