Police in Larne have launched an appeal for information following burglaries at two properties in the Shanes Hill Road area.

Officers have stated a digger, trailer and digger attachment were stolen from one address whilst a quad bike was taken from the second.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police investigating these burglaries would like to hear from anyone with information, or who may have captured footage in the Shanes Hill Road area overnight between November 18 and November 19.

“Please call 101, quoting reference 353 20/11/24.”