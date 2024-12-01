A number of cars and properties in the Seacourt area of Larne have been damaged in an arson attack.

Detectives are appealing for information the incident which took place in the early hours of Saturday morning (November 30).

Police received a report at around 7.10am that three cars were on fire the Seacourt Road area. The fire had then spread, causing damage to nearby properties.

A PSNI spokesperson said it is believed that an accelerant had been poured onto all three vehicles which were then set alight.

General view of Seacourt Road in Larne. Picture: Google

"Enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life,” the spokesperson said.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 381 30/11/24.