Larne resident suffers 'serious facial injuries' after attack in house by hooded men

Police investigating an assault in Larne last night (Monday), in which a resident was hospitalised, have arrested a man.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2023, 19:04 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 19:11 BST
Appealing for information about the incident, Inspector Parkes said: “A report was received shortly after 10.35pm that two hooded men, who were both wearing dark clothing had forced their way into a house in the Ballycraigy Ring area.

“They assaulted a man, aged in his 20s, who was inside the property at the time by punching him to the face which made him fall to the ground. When the victim was on the ground he was also kicked to the chest. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

“The victim of this attack required hospital treatment for serious injuries to his face, and was also left shaken by what happened.

Police enquiries into the Larne incident are ongoing. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Police enquiries into the Larne incident are ongoing. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
“Officers investigating the report arrested a man, aged in his 30s, this morning, Tuesday 26th September, on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who has mobile, doorbell or CCTV footage that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2189 25/09/23.”Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

