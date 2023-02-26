Police have seized a quantity of class A controlled drugs during searches in Larne.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “On Friday, February 24, officers from Larne Neighbourhood Policing Team assisted by Tactical Support Group conducted two premises searches in the Larne area.

"As a result of the searches police seized a quantity of class A controlled drugs. Enquiries are ongoing and a file will be sent to the Public Prosecution Service in due course.

"We would encourage the public to continue reporting any suspicious activity, or concerns about illegal drug use in the community. This can be done through calling our non-emergency number 101 or by contacting your local Neighbourhood Policing Team.

The searches took place in the Larne area.