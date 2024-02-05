Larne security alert: town centre roads and section of train line closed
Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Cordons are in place at the Curran Road with its junctions of Hope Street and Glynnview Avenue.
“Cockle Row towards Quay Street and the Circular Road Roundabout leading to Circular Road are also closed to traffic.
“The nearby railway line has also been temporarily suspended. Road users and members of the public are asked to avoid the Hope Street area and an update will be provided in due course.”
Rail commuters are being advised to expect disruption due to the security alert.
A Translink spokesperson explained: “Following a request from the PSNI, train services have been temporarily suspended on the Larne line between Larne Town and Whitehead.
“Bus substitutions are operating between Larne Town Bus Station and Whitehead.
“We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience this may cause.”