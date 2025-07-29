A 70-year-old sex offender has been given an eight months prison term for using a social media app.

Stephen Ford-Hutchinson, with an address given as Curran Road in Larne, is the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO). He was given it as part of a previous sentence after being caught by a 'paedophile-hunting' group.

He breached the SOPO on April 7 this year by accessing a social media platform and 'communicating' with a person via an internet-enabled tablet device. He was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

Previously at the same court - in October last year - the defendant was sentenced on charges of 'attempted sexual communication with a child' between July 18 and August 1 in 2022 and three counts of possession of "extreme pornographic images" on August 1, 2022.

At that court he had been given a five months prison sentence suspended for three years.

A prosecutor had told that court an adult in an "online protection group" set up a "profile" saying she was a 14-year-old girl.

The defendant got in touch and then asked for the communication to move to WhatsApp. The prosecutor said there were "sexual communications and chat" with the "child".

The court was told there was an "arranged meeting" with "the enforcement people" arriving at a retail park in Larne and police were called.

Property Searched

When arrested the defendant's property was searched by police and on devices were "three extreme pornographic images".

The defendant, who had a previously clear record at the time, was convicted of the charges following a contest.

A defence lawyer told the October court the defendant had "very poor mental health and a complex background".

Also at the October court, Judge Broderick said the defendant had "sent photographs" in relation to the case.

The judge said a Probation report said the defendant "was living in a different world" and "seems to be delusional". The judge had said: "The ingestion of alcohol and cannabis of course doesn't assist either."

As well as the suspended jail term and being put on the sex offender register at the earlier court the defendant was also made the subject of a five-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Judge Broderick had said the offences were "abhorrent" and would normally attract immediate jail but he was taking into account the defendant's clear record and age.

The judge had said the "only reason" he was suspending the prison term was because the "very extensive and far-reaching SOPO offers society the best protection".

The SOPO included conditions regarding access to the internet; the defendant was banned from using social media without prior approval of a designated risk manager; he was prohibited from having a camera or camera phone without approval and he was not to have any contact with children under the age of 16 without approval.

He had also been put on the sex offenders register for seven years. Now, he has breached the SOPO.

A prosecutor told this week's court the defendant's designated risk manager said the app being used "is notorious for criminals trying to hide their behaviour".

A defence barrister said the defendant "apologises profusely" as he didn't realise the particular app would have put him in breach of his SOPO "as he was not using it for a messaging function".

The court heard the defendant told police he had sent messages but he claimed they were "innocuous".

The defence barrister said her client has now "thoroughly engaged" with his designated risk manager and is allowed to access another social media site - YouTube.

She said Ford-Hutchinson has "mental health issues" for which he receives medication. The court was told the defendant lives alone, has "no family support network" and is a "fairly isolated individual".

Judge Broderick said for Ford-Hutchinson to use the particular app gave the incident "a sinister aspect".

He said the defendant had been "extremely fortunate" not to be jailed for the offences last October and it was of "particular concern" he had breached the Sexual Offences Prevention Order he had been given then.

The judge handed down a three months jail term for the new offence and activated the five months suspended sentence from last year to make a total of eight months in prison.

The defendant told the court he had been using the app for "research" as it had "channels" with detailed information about many subjects. He said he had not "initiated any conversations with anybody".

Whilst he was on the app he said "one person messaged me but I did not initiate. There was nothing sexual, just a polite conversation and that was the end of it."

He was put in handcuffs in the dock but £500 bail was then fixed for appeal.