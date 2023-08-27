A man sustained stab injuries in what police have described as a ‘serious assault’ in Larne in the early hours of Sunday (August 27).

Detectives investigating a report of the incident, which took place in the Brustin Brae area, have made two arrests.

Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said: “Just after 2.40am, it was reported that a man in his 30s had been stabbed to the torso. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are described as serious.

"A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

"A 46-year-old woman was also arrested, on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drug and driving with excess alcohol in breath. She has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

"Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 332 of 27/08/2023.”