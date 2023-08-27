Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Larne on Sunday have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

A man in his 30s sustained stab injuries in what police have described as a ‘serious assault’ in the Brustin Brae area.

In a statement issued on Monday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder by detectives investigating a report of a serious assault which occurred in the Brustin Brae area of Larne in the early hours of Sunday, August 27 has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

"A second man, aged 29, who was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has also been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.