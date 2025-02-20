Two homes were damaged after a car was torched in an arson attack in Larne on Thursday (February 20) morning.

The PSNI are investigating the incident in which an Audi A5 was discovered ablaze outside a property on Green Link around 5am.

The fire also damaged the front door of the apartment and cracked the window of another home.

Police are appealing for information after a car was set alight outside a property on Green Link, Larne. Press Eye Photography.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information regarding the attack. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured any footage in the area around the time of the incident: call 101, quoting reference 121 20/02/25.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.