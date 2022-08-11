Larne vehicle arson attack: police say it was fortunate that no one was hurt

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued today (Thursday), PSNI Mid and East Antrim said: “On Sunday 31st July at approx 23:20hrs, police attended a vehicle fire at Ballycraigy Ring, Larne alongside NI Fire and Rescue Service. Fortunately, no one was hurt at this incident, however the vehicle was in close proximity to properties and the fire could have easily spread.

“Enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as arson, are ongoing. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or has any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2119 of 31/07/22.

“Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 / www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

Police image of vehicle damaged in Larne incident.