A 24-year-old woman is charged with arson endangering life with intent.

Melissa Ann Bell, of Shanlea Drive in Larne, is charged in relation to, according to the charge sheet, the kitchen at her address, on September 10 last year.

The charge is that 'without lawful excuse destroyed by fire certain property, namely the kitchen, intending to destroy such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed and intending thereby to endanger the life of yourself and neighbours in adjoining apartments'.

She is also charged with having a knife in a public place - Shanlea Drive - 'without good reason or lawful authority'; possession of what is described on her charge sheet as 'Meth' and possession of Diazepam.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

On Thursday, January 2, she appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison.

A defence barrister said bail was previously fixed but an address had not been secured.

A prosecutor said she believed the case would potentially go to the Crown Court. The case was adjourned to January 30.