A 41-year-old woman has been ordered to do 80 hours of Community Service.

Charmaine White, of Ilse Court, Larne, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on charges of harassment and behaving in a threatening manner in relation to October 24 2024.

The court was told the defendant sent a number of "abusive" voice mails to her ex-husband. It also heard the defendant arrived at the man's home, banging on the front door.

She also made "threatening gestures through the living room window" towards a woman.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The defendant also said: "I am going to knock her f**king face in." The woman was left "shaken" by the incident, the prosecutor said.

The defendant then left the property and sent further voice mails.

The prosecutor said the defendant told police she "attributed the incident to mental health difficulties she was experiencing at the time".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it would have been a "frightening experience".

The defendant was also made the subject of a two-year Restraining Order.