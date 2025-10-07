A 53-year-old Larne woman accused of importing cannabis has had her case further adjourned.

Arlene Leitch, of Regents Park, had the case mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

A prosecutor said the case will be remaining in the Magistrates Court and will not be going to the Crown Court.

Two charges - attempting to possess cannabis on May 11 last year and offering to supply diazepam on August 27, 2024 - were withdrawn by prosecutors.

The case was further adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The defendant still faces eight charges - three of importation of cannabis to her address; three of attempting to possess cannabis with intent to supply; and two of attempting to possess cannabis. The charges relate to May 11, May 23 and July 3 last year.

The case was adjourned to October 16.