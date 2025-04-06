Larne woman (53) faces drugs charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 53-year-old Larne woman has appeared in court on drugs charges.

Arlene Leitch, of Regents Park, is charged with offering to supply diazepam on August 27 last year.

She is also charged with importation of cannabis to her address; attempting to possess cannabis with intent to supply it; and attempting to possess cannabis. The charges relate to May 11, May 23 and July 3 last year.

She was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 3, where the case was adjourned to May 15.