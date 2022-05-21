Larne woman (76) banned for three years for drink driving after taking ‘cider at BBQ’

Margaret Duffin, of Drumnahoe Manor, committed the offence on April 15 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant had a related conviction from 2013.

In the April 15 incident this year the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 42 - the legal limit is 35.

Defence solicitor Emma McCann said it had been a “very low reading”.

She said the defendant is a carer for her husband and the lose of her licence will “significantly impact” on them.