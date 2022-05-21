Loading...

Larne woman (76) banned for three years for drink driving after taking ‘cider at BBQ’

A 76-year-old Larne motorist who police saw collide with kerbs including at the town’s Millbrook Roundabout has been banned from driving for three years and fined £300.

By Court Reporter
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 7:00 am

Margaret Duffin, of Drumnahoe Manor, committed the offence on April 15 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant had a related conviction from 2013.

In the April 15 incident this year the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 42 - the legal limit is 35.

Defence solicitor Emma McCann said it had been a “very low reading”.

She said the defendant is a carer for her husband and the lose of her licence will “significantly impact” on them.

The lawyer said the defendant had been at a BBQ at her son’s house and had been given a glass of cider which “she did not appreciate the strength of and didn’t think it would have put her over the limit”.